Llama Pack
Llama Pack, a social project, allows you to experience the breathtaking scenery of the Sacred Valley while hiking alongside llamas. These beasts have been used to carry goods since Incan times, before horses and mules existed in Peru
. Today’s llamas are the result of crossbreeding with alpacas, which produces a smaller and weaker animal whose wool and meat are lesser in quality. Enter Llama Pack, an organization whose mission is to help develop culturally and economically sustainable high Andean communities through the reintroduction and breeding of the more valuable, original species. The group offers half-day, full-day, and multi-day treks with llamas, during which you can learn more about the project, visit archaeological sites, see local villages, and, of course, bask in the beautiful countryside.