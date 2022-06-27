Where are you going?
El Huacatay

Arica 620, Urubamba 08661, Peru
+51 84 201790
El Huacatay Urubamba Peru

Mon - Sat 1pm - 9:30pm

El Huacatay

When the directions to El Huacatay lead you from an unassuming street into an overgrown garden, you may be surprised. When you taste the food here—at what is one of the top gourmet dining rooms in Cuzco and the Sacred Valley—you’ll be equally surprised. Whatever you choose from the menu, you’re unlikely to be disappointed, from the melt-in-your-mouth beef tenderloin to the delicious and fresh valley trout. Share appetizers like the ricotta cheese croquettes with tree-tomato sorbet or the alpaca carpaccio. The drinks are excellent as well, with top marks for the coca sour, made with coca-leaf-infused pisco. Reserve to assure a table in this tiny boîte.
By Maureen Santucci , AFAR Local Expert
