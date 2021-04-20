Union Square Farmer's Market

Rain Falls on Union Square

Union Square can be a tricky place to navigate. On any given day the square and surrounding streets are crowded with locals, tourists, market vendors and just about everything in between.



Yet, on a rainy day you can see the square without the hustle and bustle of everyday life. For a free view of Union Square, head to Whole Foods or DSW and look out the window.



Better yet, go into Burlington Coat factory and ride the elevators up to the top floor for a picture much like the one posted with this highlight.



Pass the rest of your rainy afternoon by shopping or stopping for a cup of coffee.