Trouble Coffee Company
3940 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
| +1 415-242-6022
Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm
Trouble Coffee Company, San FranciscoThey do their own blend of beans called Elbow Grease, and it’s high-octane stuff.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Take Some Toast with Your Coffee
Trouble Coffee & Coconut Club does more than pull a good espresso and serve a quality drip. Many point to this Outer Sunset coffeehouse as the birthplace of San Francisco’s “fancy toast” trend. Here, you’ll find thick slices of bread toasted golden-brown and covered in butter and cinnamon-sugar or peanut butter and honey. For the whole shebang, order the “Build Your Own Damn House,” which comes with a slab of toast, coffee, and a coconut. If you ever want to mix up your coffee-and-toast routine, Trouble also serves seasonal, local pastries and fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice.
almost 7 years ago
No Place Like Home
It only took about twelve hours in my home-city of San Francisco to be pleasantly reminded of why I love the Bay Area. With a hodgepodge interior, amazing coffee, fun and vocal staff, morning pastries and toast: this coffee house quickly moved near to the top of my favorite coffee houses in SF. A tip from a local, grab your coffee and then walk up the block and take advantage of the corner Parklet in front of Outerlands. These public "pavement to park" spaces is a San Francisco original and a great way to soak up the sun while you enjoy your morning cup.
about 5 years ago
No trouble at all!
Trouble coffee did not disappoint! Great coffee. This small space is great for grabbing a cup and heading down to the beach or downing your espresso at the bar. Don't expect to plug in your electronics and camp out.