Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Trouble Coffee Company

3940 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Website
| +1 415-242-6022
Trouble Coffee Company, San Francisco San Francisco California United States
Take Some Toast with Your Coffee San Francisco California United States
No Place Like Home San Francisco California United States
No trouble at all! San Francisco California United States
Trouble Coffee Company, San Francisco San Francisco California United States
Take Some Toast with Your Coffee San Francisco California United States
No Place Like Home San Francisco California United States
No trouble at all! San Francisco California United States

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

Trouble Coffee Company, San Francisco

They do their own blend of beans called Elbow Grease, and it’s high-octane stuff.
By Danny Hess

More Recommendations

Lara Takenaga
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Take Some Toast with Your Coffee

Trouble Coffee & Coconut Club does more than pull a good espresso and serve a quality drip. Many point to this Outer Sunset coffeehouse as the birthplace of San Francisco’s “fancy toast” trend. Here, you’ll find thick slices of bread toasted golden-brown and covered in butter and cinnamon-sugar or peanut butter and honey. For the whole shebang, order the “Build Your Own Damn House,” which comes with a slab of toast, coffee, and a coconut. If you ever want to mix up your coffee-and-toast routine, Trouble also serves seasonal, local pastries and fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice.
Zac McCloskey
almost 7 years ago

No Place Like Home

It only took about twelve hours in my home-city of San Francisco to be pleasantly reminded of why I love the Bay Area. With a hodgepodge interior, amazing coffee, fun and vocal staff, morning pastries and toast: this coffee house quickly moved near to the top of my favorite coffee houses in SF. A tip from a local, grab your coffee and then walk up the block and take advantage of the corner Parklet in front of Outerlands. These public "pavement to park" spaces is a San Francisco original and a great way to soak up the sun while you enjoy your morning cup.
Katie Banach
about 5 years ago

No trouble at all!

Trouble coffee did not disappoint! Great coffee. This small space is great for grabbing a cup and heading down to the beach or downing your espresso at the bar. Don't expect to plug in your electronics and camp out.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30