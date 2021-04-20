Trouble Coffee Company

Take Some Toast with Your Coffee

Trouble Coffee & Coconut Club does more than pull a good espresso and serve a quality drip. Many point to this Outer Sunset coffeehouse as the birthplace of San Francisco’s “fancy toast” trend. Here, you’ll find thick slices of bread toasted golden-brown and covered in butter and cinnamon-sugar or peanut butter and honey. For the whole shebang, order the “Build Your Own Damn House,” which comes with a slab of toast, coffee, and a coconut. If you ever want to mix up your coffee-and-toast routine, Trouble also serves seasonal, local pastries and fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice.