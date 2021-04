Trouble Coffee Company

It only took about twelve hours in my home-city of San Francisco to be pleasantly reminded of why I love the Bay Area. With a hodgepodge interior, amazing coffee, fun and vocal staff, morning pastries and toast: this coffee house quickly moved near to the top of my favorite coffee houses in SF. A tip from a local, grab your coffee and then walk up the block and take advantage of the corner Parklet in front of Outerlands. These public "pavement to park" spaces is a San Francisco original and a great way to soak up the sun while you enjoy your morning cup.