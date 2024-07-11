The Best New Airport Lounges for Summer 2024—and Beyond

Afar partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the Afar editorial team.

Navigating airports, particularly the busiest ones, can be a daunting experience. To make your preflight experience smoother and more relaxing, the best bet is to hang out in an airport lounge. These spots aren’t just about personal space, power outlets, and free Wi-Fi; they often have cool extras like cocktail bars, gourmet food, showers, mini spas, chill zones with tricked-out designs, and spots dedicated to remote work.

Just in time for peak summer travel, airlines, lounge programs, and credit cards are debuting sleek, eye-catching airport lounges, adding to their existing lounge networks, and announcing what’s next. Here’s all you need to know about what’s new in the world of airport lounges for Summer 2024 and beyond.

New Lounges Accessible with Priority Pass

As the leading independent airport lounge program globally—and a perk offered by most premium travel credit cards—Priority Pass offers access to more than 1,500 lounges and experiences across 145 countries and 700 airports. Travelers with Priority Pass through the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card ($395 annual fee), Chase Sapphire Reserve® ($550 annual fee), or the Platinum Card from American Express ($695 annual fee—see rates and fees) can enter Priority Pass lounges at no cost, regardless of airline or flight class, and with two guests, also free of charge. The network includes a diverse range of lounges, from singular, airport-managed spaces to those owned by major airlines and credit card companies, leading to varying levels of quality across locations. In late June 2024, the network welcomed 11 additions throughout the United States—10 Escape Lounges and the new Club at San Francisco International Airport (SFO)—all of which rank among Priority Pass’s best.

Welcoming select Escape Lounges

At the start of Summer 2024, 10 existing Escape Lounges in the United States were brought into the Priority Pass fold. Escape Lounges are reliable, stylish boutique airport lounges typically found in smaller airports across the United States and the United Kingdom. While the U.K. lounges were already part of Priority Pass, the American ones were not.

Previously, the U.S. locations were complimentary only to those with the Platinum Card from American Express, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card ($650 annual fee, see rates and fees) if flying on a Delta-marketed flight, or either card’s business equivalent. Now Priority Pass holders through Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve can also enter the following Escape Lounge locations in the United States:



Bradley International Airport (BDL)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP)

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – Terminal 3

Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) - Terminal A

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) - Terminal B

It should be noted that four U.S. Escape Lounges still are not members of Priority Pass (although they do remain complimentary to the aforementioned premium AmEx cardholders). Those are:



Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – Terminal 4

Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO)

The Club SFO is the company’s largest airport lounge yet; it offers showers, workstations, communal spaces, and quieter nooks. Photo by Matthew McNulty

Saying hello to the Club at San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

The Club SFO, which opened June 26, 2024, is arguably the most exciting lounge to enter the Priority Pass network since Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club LGA was unveiled in January 2024.

In the renovated Harvey Milk Terminal 1, the 12,000-square-foot lounge celebrates the natural and cultural splendor of Northern California. The excitement begins with a woodsy entryway inspired by the redwood forests, followed by a cozy cocktail bar fashioned after a cabin in the woods (serving NoCal wines aplenty), an open dining area, a microclimate fireplace (evoking a campfire illusion), and more.

The opening coincides with the completion of Harvey Milk Terminal 1, which connects all of SFO’s terminals and concourses airside. Now, regardless of airline or entry point, you can reach—and even linger at—the Club SFO without having to pass through security twice. However, given the airport’s vast size, be sure to give yourself ample time if you’re flying from other terminals.

Saying goodbye to Priority Pass lounge alternatives

Once upon a time, Priority Pass membership obtained through premium cards included credits at Priority Pass–affiliated airport restaurants, cafés, and bars. At these so-called lounge alternatives, Priority Pass members received a food and beverage credit of $28 to $32 per guest. American Express and Capital One did away with credits at lounge alternatives in years prior, but Chase Sapphire Reserve remained the last man standing—until now, that is. As of July 1, 2024, the Chase Sapphire Reserve no longer offers credits or experiences at Priority Pass’ non-lounge airport restaurants, cafés, and bars.

At the Delta One Lounge at JFK, be on the lookout for pillows, vases, and coffee table books designed by Missoni in the Fireplace Lounge. Delta Air Lines

New airport-branded lounges

Airlines have also been busy opening new lounges, sweetening the deal for their top travelers. On June 21, 2024, Air France opened its latest signature lounge at Los Angeles (LAX) airport. At 11,500 square feet, it features a Clarins spa (with complimentary facial treatments) and a massive dining area serving French cuisine and champagne.

On June 27, 2024, the new Delta One Lounge at New York JFK debuted, the first in a series of ultra-premium Delta lounges. Boston (BOS) and LAX are also slated to get one in 2024, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s (SEA) has been announced for 2025. The Delta One Lounge at New York JFK is 39,707 square feet—the airline’s largest to date. Highlights include a 140-seat, full-service restaurant; beverage-cart service; a bakery; a wellness area; and a terrace with a retractable roof, for all seasons.

On the heels of the oneworld® alliance launching its first fully branded European lounge at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), its largest member airline, American Airlines, has revealed plans for both a Flagship Lounge and a new Admirals Club in Philadelphia (PHL) in 2025. Since American Airlines has been busy redesigning its lounges—The Admirals Club Washington National in October 2022, Newark (EWR) in September 2023, and Denver (DEN) in November 2023—the new Philadelphia lounges are likely to follow a similar modern, clean-lined aesthetic (and will be enhanced with improved food and beverage offerings.)

The mezzanine at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club at LaGuardia Airport feels like a tree house. Courtesy of Chase Sapphire

New credit card–branded lounges

Credit card companies are expanding their airport lounge presence too.

Later in 2024, Capital One is scheduled to open two Capital One Landings: culinary-focused lounge alternatives for members backed by the award-winning José Andrés Group. One will be at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), the other at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B (LGA) in New York City. The credit card company also just announced the signing of a new Capital One Lounge at New York’s JFK, measuring 13,000 square feet and located in the retail hall of the airport’s Terminal 4 (T4). The opening date is yet to be revealed. All of these lounges will be accessible to those holding a Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

Following the grand opening of its LaGuardia stunner in January 2024, Chase continues its quest to disrupt the airport lounge space with new spaces planned in San Diego (SAN) and Phoenix (PHX) later in 2024, followed by Las Vegas (LAS) and Philadelphia (PHL) in 2025 or beyond. These Chase lounges will be part of the Priority Pass network, but with restrictions of one visit per cardholder per year per lounge for those with Priority Pass membership through a financial institution other than Chase. On the other hand, those with Priority Pass through their Chase Sapphire Reserve will be able to enter all times at no cost and bring two guests complimentary with each visit.

Finally, the original lounge game-changer, Centurion Lounge by American Express, perseveres with a fan-fueled comeback tour. Following a new Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)—and its excess of outdoor terraces, soul food, and top-tier whiskey offerings—the gold standard in lounges is set to open new outposts at Washington, D.C. (DCA), by late July 2024, Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) in 2025, and Newark (EWR) in 2026. Centurion Lounges are accessible to holders of The Platinum Card from American Express, as well those with the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card (if flying on a Delta-marketed flight).

