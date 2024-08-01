Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  August 01, 2024

Two Huge New Airport Lounges Are Now Open at SFO. Here’s What to Expect.

The Alaska Lounge and the Club SFO—the airport’s first Priority Pass-accessible lounge—are packed with amenities that nod to NorCal.

A man and two teenagers sitting in airport lounge with banquette seats, wood paneling, and a small round firepit

The new Club SFO has a firepit and walls that suggest California’s redwoods.

Photo by Matthew McNulty

Enduring record-breaking TSA crowds and packed terminals has become the norm for many travelers this summer. But passengers at San Francisco International Airport can get a respite from the chaos at two just-opened lounges. Their perks include a mini gym featuring Lululemon equipment, spacious seating, and locally sourced, California-inspired cuisine.

Within roughly a month since the final section of the newly remodeled Harvey Milk Terminal 1 was unveiled on July 17, 2024, a new Alaska Lounge and the Club SFO—the airport’s first Priority Pass–accessible lounge—are now welcoming their first guests.

Here’s what passengers can expect at the newest lounge additions at SFO—and how they can get access to enjoy their amenities.

A few people seated at long curved bar in Alaska Airlines' new lounge in Terminal 1

Sip a local craft brew or West Coast wine at the bar in Alaska Airlines’ new lounge in Terminal 1 at SFO.

Courtesy of Ingrid Barrentine / Alaska Airlines

Alaska Lounge in SFO: SF sweets and spacious seating

The 11,000-square-foot space in Terminal 2 offers 55 percent more seating than its predecessor. Guests will find leather lounger chairs set before floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the tarmac, power outlets for device-charging at nearly every seat, two TalkBox privacy booths for phone calls or virtual meetings, and elevated dining and beverage options.

As with all of Alaska’s lounges, the always available complimentary food options include a choice of soups, salad bar, and made-to-order pancakes with an assortment of syrups and toppings. Unique-to-SF goodies include sourdough from the local Acme Bread Company and candy jars filled with Bay Area sweets like Ghirardelli chocolates and multi-colored Oakland Fortune Factory fortune cookies. Guests also have the option to order bar fare favorites, including cheeseburgers and chicken tenders, for an additional cost.

On the beverage front, there’s a Coca-Cola Freestyle soda machine (which dispenses over 100 different soda and flavor combinations) and a barista station with hand-crafted espresso drinks. At the bar, complimentary drinks include local beers, such as Lagunitas and Calicraft Brewing, a rotating selection of West Coast wines, and basic liquor options. Top-shelf spirits and wines are available for a fee.

Two people seated in long row of lounge chairs facing windows

Get cozy in the lounge seating at SFO’s new Alaska Lounge.

Courtesy of Ingrid Barrentine / Alaska Airlines

The lounge is situated across from Gate B6 and is open from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. Business-class ticket holders and Oneworld Emerald and Chase Sapphire cardholders with a same-day international flight can access the lounge for free.

Alaska also offers two yearly lounge subscriptions. The basic “Alaska Lounge” membership, which starts at $450, grants the holder (plus two guests) entry to all nine locations. The “Alaska Lounge+" option also allows additional admission to 90 partner lounges, including American Admirals Clubs and select Qantas Clubs, and starts at $650. Passengers flying with Alaska or an airline partner can also purchase single-entry day passes for $60 ($30 for active military personnel).

The Club SFO: NorCal outdoorsy decor, a mini gym, and more

Two boys stacking small brick-shaped items on low round table in lounge

The Alaska Lounge at SFO has 55 percent more seating capacity than its predecessor.

Photo by Matthew McNulty

There’s no question you’re in Northern California when stepping into the Club SFO—it boasts an impressive sense of place. Spanning 12,000 square feet, the lounge brims with outdoors-inspired decor, from murals of redwood trees to a faux firepit that uses water vapor to mimic flames. Even the lighting has a NorCal touch: It’s designed to resemble the sun shining through a canopy.

The open-concept space offers a mix of seating areas, from leather armchairs to bistro tables and chairs. Much of the food, ranging from sourdough bread to fruit, is sourced locally. Breakfast options include Japanese scrambled eggs and fruit parfaits, while lunch and dinner bring entrées like enchilada bowls and carrot coconut curry. Complementing the food menu is an array of nonalcoholic beverages and a well-developed bar program, with three signature cocktails featuring California-inspired names—the Frisco, the Golden Gate Gramble, and the Gold Rush—and a wine list starring all California vintages.

One unique amenity is “bioluminescence rooms,” which feature two light settings meant to help fliers adjust to new time zones—one to energize travelers, the other to assist with relaxation. Other perks include a mini gym (complete with weights, yoga mats, and Lululemon fitness mirror screens), three private pods for phone calls, a family room, and a trio of showers. (The latter is the only benefit that costs extra at $25.)

Person seated in chair reading a book in brown room

The Club SFO features decor that nods to Bay Area landmarks.

Photo by Matthew McNulty

The Club SFO is located across from Gate B4 and is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Travelers have several options to access it. Those with a Priority Pass (a benefit of many premium travel rewards credit cards, such as the Amex Platinum or Chase Sapphire Reserve) or LoungeKey membership can visit for free. Additionally, because the Club SFO partners with Turkish Airlines, business-class passengers or those who have Star Alliance Gold status and are flying with the carrier can access the lounge. All others can purchase a day pass at $75 per person.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at Afar. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
From Our Partners
The lobby of JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District
Art + Architecture
Engage with Compelling Art at These Top Southern Hotels
Sponsored by
With Lufthansa’s launch of the new Allegris product, passengers are due to experience a new level of luxury travel.
The Future of Travel
Everything You Need To Know About Lufthansa Allegris’ New Business Class Cabins
Sponsored by
A projection show called Hogwarts Always at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, displaying fireworks igniting behind the Hogwarts castle
Destination Spotlight
Experience the Best Theme Parks, Festivals, and More in Florida
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
A room with a view at Habitas AlUla
Hotels
4 Hotels, 4 Distinct Adventures in the Arabian Desert
July 30, 2024 09:00 AM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Virgin Atlantic flight attendants standing in a line in uniform. some are in red suits, some in black suits, and some in red skirts
Air Travel News
Sneakers, Tattoos, Pronoun Pins: How Flight Attendant Uniforms Are Changing With the Times
July 30, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Lojel Cubo Small Carryon showing laptop sleeve flap access to main compartment. Person is pulling a white pouch out of the suitcase
Packing Tips + Gear
I’m Team Soft Luggage, But This Hardshell Carry-On May Convert Me
July 29, 2024 01:33 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
people on the bow of a Holland America Line ship with a large glacier floating just in front of the vessel
Cruise News
Sail From Pole to Pole on This Epic 133-Day Cruise Across 28 Countries
July 29, 2024 09:59 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg