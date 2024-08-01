Two Huge New Airport Lounges Are Now Open at SFO. Here’s What to Expect.

Enduring record-breaking TSA crowds and packed terminals has become the norm for many travelers this summer. But passengers at San Francisco International Airport can get a respite from the chaos at two just-opened lounges. Their perks include a mini gym featuring Lululemon equipment, spacious seating, and locally sourced, California-inspired cuisine.

Within roughly a month since the final section of the newly remodeled Harvey Milk Terminal 1 was unveiled on July 17, 2024, a new Alaska Lounge and the Club SFO—the airport’s first Priority Pass–accessible lounge—are now welcoming their first guests.

Here’s what passengers can expect at the newest lounge additions at SFO—and how they can get access to enjoy their amenities.

Sip a local craft brew or West Coast wine at the bar in Alaska Airlines’ new lounge in Terminal 1 at SFO. Courtesy of Ingrid Barrentine / Alaska Airlines

Alaska Lounge in SFO: SF sweets and spacious seating

The 11,000-square-foot space in Terminal 2 offers 55 percent more seating than its predecessor. Guests will find leather lounger chairs set before floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the tarmac, power outlets for device-charging at nearly every seat, two TalkBox privacy booths for phone calls or virtual meetings, and elevated dining and beverage options.

As with all of Alaska’s lounges, the always available complimentary food options include a choice of soups, salad bar, and made-to-order pancakes with an assortment of syrups and toppings. Unique-to-SF goodies include sourdough from the local Acme Bread Company and candy jars filled with Bay Area sweets like Ghirardelli chocolates and multi-colored Oakland Fortune Factory fortune cookies. Guests also have the option to order bar fare favorites, including cheeseburgers and chicken tenders, for an additional cost.

On the beverage front, there’s a Coca-Cola Freestyle soda machine (which dispenses over 100 different soda and flavor combinations) and a barista station with hand-crafted espresso drinks. At the bar, complimentary drinks include local beers, such as Lagunitas and Calicraft Brewing, a rotating selection of West Coast wines, and basic liquor options. Top-shelf spirits and wines are available for a fee.

Get cozy in the lounge seating at SFO’s new Alaska Lounge. Courtesy of Ingrid Barrentine / Alaska Airlines

The lounge is situated across from Gate B6 and is open from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. Business-class ticket holders and Oneworld Emerald and Chase Sapphire cardholders with a same-day international flight can access the lounge for free.

Alaska also offers two yearly lounge subscriptions. The basic “Alaska Lounge” membership, which starts at $450, grants the holder (plus two guests) entry to all nine locations. The “Alaska Lounge+" option also allows additional admission to 90 partner lounges, including American Admirals Clubs and select Qantas Clubs, and starts at $650. Passengers flying with Alaska or an airline partner can also purchase single-entry day passes for $60 ($30 for active military personnel).

The Club SFO: NorCal outdoorsy decor, a mini gym, and more

The Alaska Lounge at SFO has 55 percent more seating capacity than its predecessor. Photo by Matthew McNulty

There’s no question you’re in Northern California when stepping into the Club SFO—it boasts an impressive sense of place. Spanning 12,000 square feet, the lounge brims with outdoors-inspired decor, from murals of redwood trees to a faux firepit that uses water vapor to mimic flames. Even the lighting has a NorCal touch: It’s designed to resemble the sun shining through a canopy.

The open-concept space offers a mix of seating areas, from leather armchairs to bistro tables and chairs. Much of the food, ranging from sourdough bread to fruit, is sourced locally. Breakfast options include Japanese scrambled eggs and fruit parfaits, while lunch and dinner bring entrées like enchilada bowls and carrot coconut curry. Complementing the food menu is an array of nonalcoholic beverages and a well-developed bar program, with three signature cocktails featuring California-inspired names—the Frisco, the Golden Gate Gramble, and the Gold Rush—and a wine list starring all California vintages.

One unique amenity is “bioluminescence rooms,” which feature two light settings meant to help fliers adjust to new time zones—one to energize travelers, the other to assist with relaxation. Other perks include a mini gym (complete with weights, yoga mats, and Lululemon fitness mirror screens), three private pods for phone calls, a family room, and a trio of showers. (The latter is the only benefit that costs extra at $25.)

The Club SFO features decor that nods to Bay Area landmarks. Photo by Matthew McNulty

The Club SFO is located across from Gate B4 and is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Travelers have several options to access it. Those with a Priority Pass (a benefit of many premium travel rewards credit cards, such as the Amex Platinum or Chase Sapphire Reserve) or LoungeKey membership can visit for free. Additionally, because the Club SFO partners with Turkish Airlines, business-class passengers or those who have Star Alliance Gold status and are flying with the carrier can access the lounge. All others can purchase a day pass at $75 per person.