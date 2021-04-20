Trevi Fountain
Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
+39 06 0608
Trevi FountainFontana di Trevi is, as it should be, one of the most visited landmarks in Rome. Seeing it is worth the blind stumble through narrow stone streets and alleyways. But do so at night (and in the rain, if possible) to be rewarded with the stunning sight of the immense baroque fountain lit before a dark and shining background, like a scene from a Fellini movie. This is when the Trevi Fountain is at her most beautiful and most magical self.
almost 7 years ago
almost 7 years ago
Trevi Fountain
Legend has it that if you throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain, you will return to Rome. This baroque masterpiece is one of the most famous fountains in a city known for them, completed in 1762 after almost 30 years of construction. It towers 85 feet high, which is great for you because otherwise you might not see through the throng of tourists crowding it from morning to midnight. Thanks to a 2015 renovation, the marble glistens bright white.
almost 7 years ago
almost 7 years ago
Trevi Fountain Hideaway
Since the saying attributed to Saint Ambrose states, ‘When in Rome, do as the Romans do,’ I went to the Trevi Fountain. I meandered by during the day, and was duly impressed with the imposing Baroque structure that has been a centerpiece in more than a few famous films over the years. I mean, who can’t see themselves having some dramatic interlude with the Trevi Fountain as their backdrop? You could eat a piece of pizza in front this place, cue the background music, and you are well on your way to an Oscar-worthy performance. But alas, by day, I was not to have my cinematic moment, as I was neither eating pizza nor experiencing a dramatic interlude of any sort. I did, however, pop into the Hotel Fontana Roma and leave a hand-scrawled note for a few travelers I had recently met in Venice saying that I'd be back for drinks that night. As I returned to the fountain that evening, I realized that when the sun falls in Rome, and the Trevi Fountain lights up, it truly is a sight to behold. I clamored up and up the stairs of the Hotel Fontana Roma and located my new friends, who then took me up even more stairs. Suddenly, we were in a small private banquet room at the top of the hotel, looking down at the illuminated fountain. And there we sat for hours, talking about our various world travels, and the whole time there seemed to be an endless supply of Prosecco and amazing stories to share. Cue the background music, we had found our moment.
almost 7 years ago
almost 7 years ago
The Roman Fountain
The Trevi Fountain caught me off guard. Perhaps it was because there was a rain shower in Rome as I approached it - or, more likely, because I didn't expect such a large and elaborate Baroque sculpture portraying such a dramatic scene. Rome is a very walkable city and this popular fountain is worth marking on your map!
almost 7 years ago
almost 7 years ago
Make a wish
It is said that if you throw a coin into Trevi fountain you will come back again. It must be true since we went there lots of times while living in Italy and even now, years after we left we keep going back. The only thing I don't enjoy there are the massive groups of tourists, it is so hard to get through to actually see it. And the season does not matter, cold, hot, rain or shine the tourists are there. But if you can make your way through you will see one of the most beautiful fountains in the world so I think it's worth pushing and shoving :))
almost 7 years ago
The Fountain at The Junction
of three roads (tre vie), the Trevi Fountain in Rome marks the terminal point of the Aqua Vergine, Aqua Virgo and one of the ancient aqueducts that supplied water to ancient Rome. It is the largest Baroque fountain in the world.
almost 7 years ago
Trevi Fountain
The famous Trevi Fountain. Oceanus, Titan of Water, is seen here pointing and yelling at some brat from New Jersey who is leaning too far over the railing. View the full album!
almost 7 years ago
Trevi Fountain in Rome
It is no surprise that you will find many tourists gathered around the Trevi Fountain. Go early to miss the crowd for a great picture. I also saw the Trevi Fountain in the middle of the night. It was amazing to be alone with this magnificent fountain! Don't forgot to toss a coin, which is good luck for a return visit to Rome.
almost 7 years ago
Rome without 4 million tourists
So obviously going to the Trevi Fountain or the Spanish Steps is not some sort of secret when visiting Rome. It's practically a tourist mosh pit at these places at most times of the day. I think I literally got elbowed in the face a few times as I was throwing my penny into the fountain. So what my best friend and I did was go to these major sites at 5AM. Empty of anybody else, we took our time with the pictures and had some fun with light writing. Check it out. It gives you a different feel and really lets you appreciate the place. A small warning: as we left our hostel around 4:30AM, we tried taking the night buses but 1) they were extremely hard to figure out at the bus station and 2) they seemed to be running inconsistent to the schedule. We ended up walking the 2 miles (it was more like sleep walking).
almost 7 years ago
Night shot of Trevi Fountain
After having a great dinner in the Piazza Navona we walked back by the Trevi Fountain...it was night, much less crowded than during the day and a romantic time to toss our coins and hope for a return to Rome.
almost 7 years ago
The Trevi at Night ... A Must-do
If you're in Rome, a must-do is visiting the Trevi Fountain at night. Expect crowds, but it is an iconic stop that is an excellent photo opportunity. Pick up a bottle of wine on the walk back to your hotel/hostel, and it's a perfect evening!
almost 7 years ago
Fontana di Trevi
Popular attractions don't always equate to overrated. Rome's Trevi Fountain is a perfect testament to this. No matter how many filmic versions I had seen of tourists throwing coins over their left shoulder as good measure to ensure their return to the city, I was still overwhelmed by the magic of experience. There's a reason why Hollywood loves this fountain! In spite of the crowds, which are overwhelming in a different sense, the fountain shouldn't be missed. As I await my next voyage to my favorite city, the plethora of photos taken in this spot will have to do.
almost 7 years ago
Trevi Fountain
In February, cold but still beautiful
over 5 years ago
Toss a Coin in the Trevi Fountain
Begin your stay in Rome with a visit to the iconic Trevi Fountain (John recommends coming here in the evening, when it’s less crowded than during the day). According to legend a young virgin led Roman soldiers to a spring outside the city in 19 BC, and Emperor Augustus subsequently built an aqueduct from the spring to the fountain, providing water to Rome for hundreds of years. The fountain that stands on the site was designed primarily by architect Nicola Salvi in the 1700s. It’s a popular tradition for visitors to throw a coin into the fountain—reportedly if you do, you are guaranteed to return to the Eternal City one day. Afterwards, it’s less than 10 minutes along historic streets to your home in Rome, the Hassler Roma for dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant Imàgo.
almost 7 years ago
Trevi Fountain
ROME -- A visit to the Trevi Fountain, and tossing coins into the water for not only good luck but to make sure you return to Rome will always be a fun highlight to do with kids. We got lost a few times en route because the place is indeed tucked away on a small piazza. However the cool midst that suddenly bursts onto your skin from the fountain is refreshing. Be sure to have water bottles in hand because you will want to spend some time here throwing coins into the fountain. Or I should say the kids will like throwing coins into the fountain. We threw coins into the fountain offering up wishes for our family and friends. And guess what? SO far one of our wishes came true for a relative of ours!