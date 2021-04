Since the saying attributed to Saint Ambrose states, ‘When in Rome , do as the Romans do,’ I went to the Trevi Fountain. I meandered by during the day, and was duly impressed with the imposing Baroque structure that has been a centerpiece in more than a few famous films over the years. I mean, who can’t see themselves having some dramatic interlude with the Trevi Fountain as their backdrop? You could eat a piece of pizza in front this place, cue the background music, and you are well on your way to an Oscar-worthy performance. But alas, by day, I was not to have my cinematic moment, as I was neither eating pizza nor experiencing a dramatic interlude of any sort. I did, however, pop into the Hotel Fontana Roma and leave a hand-scrawled note for a few travelers I had recently met in Venice saying that I'd be back for drinks that night. As I returned to the fountain that evening, I realized that when the sun falls in Rome, and the Trevi Fountain lights up, it truly is a sight to behold. I clamored up and up the stairs of the Hotel Fontana Roma and located my new friends, who then took me up even more stairs. Suddenly, we were in a small private banquet room at the top of the hotel, looking down at the illuminated fountain. And there we sat for hours, talking about our various world travels, and the whole time there seemed to be an endless supply of Prosecco and amazing stories to share. Cue the background music, we had found our moment.\dule. We ended up walking the 2 miles (it was more like sleep walking).\