Rome without 4 million tourists

So obviously going to the Trevi Fountain or the Spanish Steps is not some sort of secret when visiting Rome. It's practically a tourist mosh pit at these places at most times of the day. I think I literally got elbowed in the face a few times as I was throwing my penny into the fountain. So what my best friend and I did was go to these major sites at 5AM. Empty of anybody else, we took our time with the pictures and had some fun with light writing. Check it out. It gives you a different feel and really lets you appreciate the place. A small warning: as we left our hostel around 4:30AM, we tried taking the night buses but 1) they were extremely hard to figure out at the bus station and 2) they seemed to be running inconsistent to the schedule. We ended up walking the 2 miles (it was more like sleep walking).