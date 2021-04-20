MAXXI
Via Guido Reni, 4a, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
| +39 06 320 1954
Tue - Sun 11am - 7pm
Maxxi Museum, RomeMaxxi, Rome’s first major contemporary art museum, cost €150 million and took renowned architect Zaha Hadid 10 years to complete. The result—a vast, bold space with exhibits on architecture and art—proves that modern Rome can produce masterpieces, too.
Via Guido Reni 4A, 39/06-3996-7350, fondazionemaxxi.it. This appeared in the May/June 2011 issue.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
If Rome’s ancient ruins and Baroque excess have you yearning for something a little more modern, then head to the Zaha Hadid-designed MAXXI museum on the edge of town. The National Museum of the 21st Century Arts has a compact permanent collection of contemporary works, including pieces by Alighiero Boetti, Francesco Clemente and Pier Luigi Nervi—but where the soaring space really shines is with its temporary exhibitions. In addition, the vast outside space creates a peaceful spot to reflect and relax.
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago
