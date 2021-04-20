Where are you going?
MAXXI

Via Guido Reni, 4a, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Website
| +39 06 320 1954
Tue - Sun 11am - 7pm

Maxxi Museum, Rome

Maxxi, Rome’s first major contemporary art museum, cost €150 million and took renowned architect Zaha Hadid 10 years to complete. The result—a vast, bold space with exhibits on architecture and art—proves that modern Rome can produce masterpieces, too.

Via Guido Reni 4A, 39/06-3996-7350, fondazionemaxxi.it. This appeared in the May/June 2011 issue. 
By Amanda Ruggeri , AFAR Contributor

Gillian Longworth McGuire
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
If Rome’s ancient ruins and Baroque excess have you yearning for something a little more modern, then head to the Zaha Hadid-designed MAXXI museum on the edge of town. The National Museum of the 21st Century Arts has a compact permanent collection of contemporary works, including pieces by Alighiero Boetti, Francesco Clemente and Pier Luigi Nervi—but where the soaring space really shines is with its temporary exhibitions. In addition, the vast outside space creates a peaceful spot to reflect and relax.
AFAR Editors
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago

