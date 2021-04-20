MAXXI

If Rome’s ancient ruins and Baroque excess have you yearning for something a little more modern, then head to the Zaha Hadid-designed MAXXI museum on the edge of town. The National Museum of the 21st Century Arts has a compact permanent collection of contemporary works, including pieces by Alighiero Boetti, Francesco Clemente and Pier Luigi Nervi—but where the soaring space really shines is with its temporary exhibitions. In addition, the vast outside space creates a peaceful spot to reflect and relax.