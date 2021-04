Town Cafe 120 E Park St, Gardiner, MT 59030, USA

The Last Stop Before Yellowstone Town Cafe overlooks the entrance to Yellowstone, and as such is pretty much the last stop before entering the park - which means that during the summer months, it's one of the busiest breakfast joints in the West, with staff serving corned beef and rye, huge stacks of pancakes, and some of the thickest bacon you'll ever encounter. A solid choice if you're looking to avoid the madness of breakfast or lunch in the park proper.