Mountain Biking on Tom Blake Trail
Tom Blake Trail is a beginning-to-intermediate trail for hikers and mountain bikers. Located on the lower side of Snowmass’s Burnt Mountain, bikers zip through groves of Aspen
trees on a single trail with the sunlight flickering through the leaves. Pick up the trail in either two spots: near Owl Creek or follow the Snowmass Gondola up Assay Hill, and just after the mid-station on the left is an opening in the trees. This is the first mountain bike ride I ever took and it was an unforgettable experience—it's just hard enough to challenge you but easy enough to gain your confidence as a rider.