Tom Blake Trail

120 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Website
| +1 970-923-1227
Mountain Biking on Tom Blake Trail Snowmass Colorado United States

Sun - Sat 8am - 3:30pm

Mountain Biking on Tom Blake Trail

Tom Blake Trail is a beginning-to-intermediate trail for hikers and mountain bikers. Located on the lower side of Snowmass’s Burnt Mountain, bikers zip through groves of Aspen trees on a single trail with the sunlight flickering through the leaves. Pick up the trail in either two spots: near Owl Creek or follow the Snowmass Gondola up Assay Hill, and just after the mid-station on the left is an opening in the trees. This is the first mountain bike ride I ever took and it was an unforgettable experience—it's just hard enough to challenge you but easy enough to gain your confidence as a rider.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

