Todd's Unique Dining 4350 East Sunset Road

Fresh Food from an Ever-Changing Menu Green Valley’s choice for fresh food in an elegant, warm setting, Todd’s Unique Dining offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Chef Todd changes his menu daily, but highlights from his “greens and things” menu include beet salad with fennel and edamame, and arugula in a blueberry vinaigrette. “Main Attraction” hits range from seared scallops to mahi mahi with bok choy.