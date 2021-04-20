Where are you going?
Tinto Restaurant & Bar

1800 East Palm Canyon Drive
Website
| +1 760-322-1900
Tasty Technicolor Tapas at Tinto

Tinto serves Basque-inspired small plates that pop with as much color and flavor as the vibrant façade of the Saguaro Hotel in which it resides. Chef Jose Garces of Iron Chef status creates dishes whose ingredients burst with each bite like the cubes of avocado in the gazpacho, smoked bacon bits in the white asparagus and pork belly paired with honey and apples. If choosing between the delectable dishes is difficult, the tasting menu is an economical way to sample a variety of charcuterie, cheese, vegetables, fish, and meat.

By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

