Tiber

River Tiber, Italy
Romantic sailing along the Tiber River Fiumicino Italy

Romantic sailing along the Tiber River

Nothing more romantic than sailing along the Tiber river while exploring some of Rome beautiful highlights and neighborhoods.
In recent years, Rome invested money to clean the Tiber river and make it available for safe and clean sailing. It's not recommended to swim in the Tiber but a romantic sail is of course, possible.
There are many sailing companies and sometimes reserving a spot in advance might be more expensive than booking a sail on the spot.
Some might want to book a sail in the evening, but I really encourage to try out a romantic sail in the morning. The lines will be much shorter
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

