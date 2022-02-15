This secluded public square is off the beaten path, but should be on every serious travelers list. Far, far away from tourist attractions like the Trevi fountain and the vatican sits a small park lined with fragrant Orange Trees. This park has a beautiful terrace that has a direct view across to Trastevere (my favorite roman neighborhood) and has St. Peter’s Basilica squared on the horizon. This spot is a locals favorite and quite the romantic spot. You’re bound to see Italian couples of all ages lounging and picnicking at all hours of the day and night in this scenic Roman park.
Orange Park-Giardino degli Aranci
Garden of the Oranges
According to legend, Rome’s first orange trees—St. Dominic’s gifts to the pope—were planted in Giardino degli Aranci (Garden of the Oranges) in the 13th century. The secluded park provides a panoramic view of the city, from the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica to the Vittorio Emanuele monument. Sit below the aromatic trees and watch the sun set over the Tiber River.Piazza Pietro d’Illiria 5. Photo by Kagan McCloud. This appeared in the May/June 2011 issue.