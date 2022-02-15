Orange Park

This secluded public square is off the beaten path, but should be on every serious travelers list. Far, far away from tourist attractions like the Trevi fountain and the vatican sits a small park lined with fragrant Orange Trees. This park has a beautiful terrace that has a direct view across to Trastevere (my favorite roman neighborhood) and has St. Peter’s Basilica squared on the horizon. This spot is a locals favorite and quite the romantic spot. You’re bound to see Italian couples of all ages lounging and picnicking at all hours of the day and night in this scenic Roman park.