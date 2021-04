Tianshan Tea Market 518 Zhongshan W Rd, HongQiao, Changning Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

Tianshan Tea Market With over 150 vendors offering up aromatic leaves, you can sip and shop your way through this multi-floor tea market. Beyond tea, there are a number of vendors selling handmade ceramics and other tea-related necessities and accessories.



Open daily from 9:30am- 8:30pm