If you build it, they will come ...
Remember the baseball diamond in the middle of the cornfield? Thought in Motion wants to help you build your dreams. A "pharmacy for the future", owner Jaye Regincos believes visualizing your thoughts helps to focus your attention, and in her shop and studio at 127 Valley Street, she and her staff will show you how to use Thought Energy to keep you focused when the world is throwing curveballs. The staff radiates the possible -- they had me on my way with a lovely card proclaiming Prosperity -- a crown flanked by courageous lions. I'm putting it on my bulletin board. After all, it's your fears that keep you from realizing your dreams, right? A little thought energy goes a long way.