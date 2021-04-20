Thompson Hollow Rd

Where are you going?
Overall Run: Shenandoah's Tallest Waterfall

Overall Run Circuit offers a beautiful springtime hike in the Shenandoah. This trail leads through dense wooded canopies, cascading streams lined by ferns, and beautiful displays of wildflowers. The path slopes gently through the valley, but gets steeper and more strenuous up the ridge. At the top, hikers are rewarded with sweeping forest views and glimpses of the national park's tallest waterfall.

The loop measures 8.5 miles, but the hike can be accomplished in 6.5 by following the eastern part of the trail to the overlook and retracing your steps back to the trail-marker.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

