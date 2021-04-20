Where are you going?
Third Man Records

623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
| +1 615-891-4393
A Little Bit Country, a Little Bit Rock and Roll Nashville Tennessee United States
More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Third Man Records, the Nashville outpost of musician Jack White's record label and store, is hard to define. It's both a retail outlet for vinyl and offices for his label, sure, but it also includes a "novelty lounge" with coin-operated video jukeboxes and whimsical contraptions. What draws the crowds, though, is Third Man's music venue (decked out with curved blue walls adorned with taxidermy), which regularly holds live performances, shows movies, and hosts record-release events. Visitors also can step into the tiny Record Booth, a refurbished 1947 Voice-o-Graph machine, to record up to two minutes of audio that they can take home on a 6-inch phonograph disc.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

