5 Reasons to Fly Discover Airlines to Europe

Transatlantic travel is full of rewards, but it doesn’t always feel effortless due to tight layovers and the occasional logistical headache. Discover Airlines, as a Member of Lufthansa Group, is an airline dedicated to making long-haul travel more stress-free with service focused on creating a smoother, more relaxing experience.

Since its debut in 2021, the airline has quietly grown into one of the most travel-friendly networks in Europe, linking U.S. gateways to over 60 destinations across Europe, Africa, and the Indian Ocean. Flights through Frankfurt and Munich, two of Europe’s most reliable hubs, tie it all together. With Discover Airlines, planning vacations that span multiple countries and continents is simple because, with a single ticket, checked bags follow the traveler all the way to their final stop.

When the logistics fall into place, travelers can finally focus on what matters most: their vacation. Here are five ways Discover Airlines helps make that possible with less stress and more ease.

Reach Europe through under-the-radar U.S. gateways

Discover Airlines in flight Courtesy of Discover Airlines

Many travelers expect to leave for Europe from major gateways such as New York, but this airline has widened the map. With Discover Airlines, travelers can fly direct to Europe from unexpected hubs like Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and three cities in Florida: Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers. Flights link directly to Frankfurt or Munich, two of Europe’s most efficient airports.

From Frankfurt and Munich, passengers can easily connect to additional flights within the Lufthansa Group, giving them access to an extensive network of destinations. Discover Airlines itself serves more than 60 vacation destinations across Europe, Africa, and the Indian Ocean. Some routes are seasonal, while others operate year-round, giving travelers outside traditional airline hubs greater flexibility and choice.

Enjoy streamlined travel through Frankfurt and Munich

Enjoy priority check-in when flying Business Class on Discover Airlines Courtesy of Discover Airlines



Flying on Discover Airlines means that a single booking covers the entire itinerary, from the U.S. departure to the final destination in Europe. Checked bags are transferred automatically, and if a delay affects one leg of the trip, the rest remains protected. That continuity is possible because Discover Airlines operates within the Lufthansa Group network, which also includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines.

Both Frankfurt and Munich airports are known for their intuitive layouts and staff ready to assist in English. For travelers who opt for Business Class, the advantages begin on the ground with priority check-in and boarding, as well as a fast lane at the security checkpoint.

Discover Airlines includes access to Lufthansa lounges in Frankfurt, Munich, and select destinations, where travelers can enjoy a meal or find a quiet corner before their next flight.

Rest easy in every cabin and class

Each cabin and class on Discover Airlines exudes comfort. Courtesy of Discover Airlines

Discover Airlines believes everyone who flies with them deserves a comfortable trip. Whether the flight is short- or long-haul, the airline designs every detail to make the journey easier and more enjoyable.

On each flight, the crew serves a signature Discover Airlines cookie—a small but memorable touch that signals the start of vacation. Most long-haul flights also have Wi-Fi, with complimentary messaging and free entertainment through the Onboard Cloud, allowing passengers to stream content directly to their devices.

In Economy Class, travelers can expect reliable comfort with complimentary meals and soft drinks, plus the option to book standard or Extra Legroom seats for added space. Guests who choose Premium Economy find bottled water waiting at their seats, along with wider seats, extra pitch, larger entertainment screens, and built-in footrests for longer journeys. Premium Economy tickets also include two checked bags (50 pounds each), making travel even more convenient.

The seat converts into a nearly 79-inch fully flat bed in Business Class. Flight attendants serve multicourse meals on china paired with fine wines and beer. Passengers also receive an expanded checked baggage allowance (two bags at 70 pounds each) and lounge access at Frankfurt and Munich airports, providing a calm place to relax before departure.

Simplified travel for families and active vacationers

Discover Airlines knows that focusing on the right details can make a long flight go much more smoothly. At Frankfurt and Munich airports, families can take advantage of early boarding. Families traveling with young children often receive bulkhead seats for added space, and bassinets are available on request. Both hubs have fun play areas where children can recharge between flights to make long connections easier to manage. For older kids traveling alone, the unaccompanied minor service provides personal assistance throughout the trip.

For travelers hoping to travel with gear (such as golf clubs, bicycles, or skis) to make the most of their vacation, the airline’s fixed-rate sports baggage option makes planning easier. Other equipment can be pre-registered at a set price, which helps remove the uncertainty about fees before arriving at the airport. Additional baggage can also be arranged in advance in keeping with the Lufthansa Group’s standardized policies.

Connect loyalty programs across continents

Loyalty programs work best when they’re simple to use across borders, and Discover Airlines makes that possible through the Lufthansa Group’s Miles & More program. That means U.S. travelers can earn miles on every Discover Airlines flight within Europe’s largest frequent flyer network and redeem them for award tickets across Lufthansa Group’s extensive portfolio. Miles also count toward elite status and benefits, including priority check-in, lounge access, and extra baggage allowance.

Because Discover Airlines belongs to the Lufthansa Group, members of United Airlines MileagePlus and Air Canada Aeroplan can also earn and redeem points on Discover Airlines–operated flights. Travelers who already hold accounts with these North American programs can continue building toward elite status without opening a new account.

Miles & More recently made earning points simpler by tying rewards directly to fare class and distance flown. For travelers who frequently cross the Atlantic, the combination of European and North American partnerships adds up quickly.

The shared loyalty structure turns each flight into an investment in future trips. The result is that, yes, you earn miles, but you also get a better travel experience that begins the moment you step into the airport.

