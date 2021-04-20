The Victor Emmanuel II Monument
Calle Seconda de la Fava, 4171, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
Monuments of Venice: Vittorio Emanuele II & the Unification of ItalyEvery square around every corner hosts yet another statue from another historical context in Italy’s (and even Europe as a whole) history and capturing each one on your camera becomes a sport with all the people buzzing about. In Venice especially, it is well known, has huge crowds of tourists coming and going down its narrow alleys. Locals and travelers sit in the squares people watching and gazing at the buildings noticing the smallest fragments that whisper of another time. It is a city that both I and Marco Polo have visited and has looked almost the exact same to each of us.
One of Venice’s charms is the amount of winged lions that you can spot about the lagoon city. The lion represents San Marco, Venice’s patron saint however you will find lions with books, goddesses women, men on horseback and even on tombs.
This particular monument is dedicated to Vittorio Emanuele II first King of unified Italy in 1861. On either side of the monument is a woman and her winged lion - one is posed as if in battle with a lion gnawing at his chains, on this side is a women dressed in royal garb and a roaring lion with his claws upon two closed books. On top of this monument is an equestrian statue of Emanuele II.
