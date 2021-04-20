Where are you going?
The St. Regis New York

Two E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
Website
| +1 212-753-4500
The St. Regis New York

For a New York experience that’s equally extravagant and convenient, visitors should consider a stay at this five-star hotel, located just blocks away from Midtown Manhattan sites like Central Park, the Museum of Modern Art, and Carnegie Hall. Built in 1904 by John Jacob Astor, the Beaux-Arts building houses 239 rooms across 20 floors, plus an incredibly prized means of accessing each one—an original brass-and-marble staircase runs from the lobby level to the 19th floor (a development that cost Astor $1 million of his $5.5 million investment in the hotel). Once guests do land in their rooms, it will be tough to leave thanks to the signature butler service, available 24/7 for any number of requests, from the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime. One of your asks should most definitely be a reservation at the on-site King Cole Bar, where bartender Fernand Petiot allegedly invented the Bloody Mary in 1934.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

Kareem Yasin
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

The St. Regis New York

The iconic Tiffany jewelry box is brought to life in the St. Regis New York’s 1,700-square-foot Tiffany Suite. Bright blue walls and silver upholstery are the backdrop for a dangling, crystal-beaded chandelier in the dining room, and sleek grays accentuate the bedroom’s porcelain-flower wall decorations.

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points