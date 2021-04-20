The Sardine Room
340 S Main St, Plymouth, MI 48170, USA
| +1 734-416-0261
Sun 10am - 3pm
Sun - Tue 4pm - 9pm
Wed, Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 11pm
Sat 10am - 2pm
Get Your Oyster OnFew places far from a coast have as impressive a selection of fresh seafood as The Sardine Room in Plymouth, Michigan. The restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating on quaint Main Street, specializes in oysters from every major producing region in North America.
The decor is comfortable yet chic with a variety of options from bar to booth to lounge area with benches.
Don't miss the Sunday Brunch or the drink menu; both delight and are reason enough, excellent seafood notwithstanding, to frequent The Sardine Room.
The dessert menu is slim but the Grilled Peaches Ala Mode is perhaps good enough to be all one would need in the sweets department.
Still need motivation to visit The Sardine Room? Andy Hollyday, of Michael Symon's 'Roast', recently listed it as one of the top places he frequents when he has a rare day off from his kitchen.