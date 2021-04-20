The Sands
58, Wierda Rd E, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
| +27 11 783 1302
More info
Tue - Sun 12am - 6pm
Have a Classy Drink & Party the Night AwayThis Jameson-themed bar can be found in the Sands entertainment venue, where glamorous models and stylish gents gather to party.
Once you've ordered your poison, you can bump and grind to the sounds of top local and international DJs on the adjacent dance floor!
Located in Sandton, this awesome venue is best in summer with it's Absolut Vodka bottle– shaped swimming pool and outdoor bar section and pool deck.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Party Till The Break of Dawn
Flashing lights, thumping beats and gyrating bodies on the dance floor keep you going till the sun comes up and Joburg's deep house scene isn't one to disappoint!
On this particular night, my friend and I had managed to work our way onto the guestlist for a sold-out party hosted at the Sands. A long queue was skipped and we started our night of fun!
You'll find a good choice of party venues in the Sandton area, each offering a unique take on the dance scene. Try out The Sands, Taboo, The VIP Room, Movida and SWAY if you're looking to let loose and dance the night away.
Some indie venues like the Alex Theatre are found in the old CBD, while places like Nicci Beach are found out in the East.
