Party Till The Break of Dawn

Flashing lights, thumping beats and gyrating bodies on the dance floor keep you going till the sun comes up and Joburg's deep house scene isn't one to disappoint!



On this particular night, my friend and I had managed to work our way onto the guestlist for a sold-out party hosted at the Sands. A long queue was skipped and we started our night of fun!



You'll find a good choice of party venues in the Sandton area, each offering a unique take on the dance scene. Try out The Sands, Taboo, The VIP Room, Movida and SWAY if you're looking to let loose and dance the night away.



Some indie venues like the Alex Theatre are found in the old CBD, while places like Nicci Beach are found out in the East.

