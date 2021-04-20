The Peninsula Hong Kong

Journeys to Wellness

The Peninsula Spa, whose signature Spa Journeys are sure to maximize your blissful stay at the hotel, is nestled on the seventh floor. For total relaxation indulge in the De-Stress package, which includes a full body massage and a facial with ingredients tailored to your skin type. Your half-day treatment is followed by an exclusive poolside lunch of delicious and healthy cuisine. The spa also offers packages catering to moms-to-be, brides-to-be, and a detox package to help ward off that pesky cellulite. Be sure to claim a room with a beautiful harbour view. For couples looking to be pampered together, there are "spa within a spa" rooms designed especially for romantic relaxation. The Spa's decor pairs elements of traditional Chinese design with stylish modern twists, offering a unique atmosphere to escape from the hustle and bustle of traveling and metropolitan life.