The Peninsula Hong Kong

It seems as though everyone from Hong Kong has a fond story about The Peninsula, whether it's one of their own, or one told to them by their family or friends. The Peninsula, which opened over 80 years ago, has played an important part in Hong Kong's history, and generations of locals and visitors have fallen in love with its opulence and grandeur. The Peninsula lived up to its reputation during my stay—my room was immaculately designed and planned with guests’ comfort as the priority. In-room services were attentive, yet unobtrusive. While there is plenty to do in the area, exploring the hotel is an experience in itself. Spend the day sunbathing poolside or enjoying decadent tea service in the lobby. There's a story behind everything here (like the Concierge nook's former life as the Cathay Pacific ticketing counter), so be sure to investigate. The bustling, beautiful lobby, filled with guests and tourists who come in just for a peek of The Pen, hasn't changed with the hotel's recent facelift–and we hope that it never does. As a guest at the Peninsula, it’s fascinating to consider the stories that have already been created there, and the stories that continue to be written.