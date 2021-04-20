The Peak

Picture from the Peak in Hong Kong from back in November 2015 with my son Dan. We were lucky enough to spend some 50 days in Hong Kong at the Marriott of Sha-Tin. This is one of many of the pictures that we took from being there and walking the path. The view is Amazing too see at night with the all of the various colors of lights in the foreground. I recommend if you ever make it to Hong Kong that you take the time to do this. They have convenient stores before you take the path so you can buy your favorite beverage or snack to take with you on your trek if you wish.