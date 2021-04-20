The Peak
The Peak, Hong Kong
Photo by Nathan O'Nions/Flickr
View from the TopIf by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do.
The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers are now below you, and the glistening Victoria Harbour melts into both sides of the island. You can even see all the way across to the New Territories. At night, the romantic sheen of the city's dazzling lights are mesmerizing. Make sure you give yourself the chance to take in this magnificent panoramic sight before you head home.
The Best View in Hong Kong
Standing at 552 meters above sea level, the Peak is the highest mountain on Hong Kong Island and a natural signaling post for incoming cargo ships in the nineteenth century. Once easy public transportation to the top was introduced, the Peak quickly became renowned for its spectacular views of the city and the harbor. Today, the Peak attracts some seven million visitors a year, making it one of Hong Kong's top tourist destinations.
Little Lion at the Peak
It was a humid, foggy day in Hong Kong when we visited The Peak. Apparently, in colonial times, it was common for British tourists to be carried up to this point via two coolies bearing a sedan chair. But that's because we all remember that imperialists were jerks.
The Victoria Peak Walking Trail
The Peak tram is an easy walk from Central. The view from the top, over Hong Kong Island, to Kowloon and spanning Victoria Harbor should not be missed. No photo — no collage or montage of photos — can do Hong Kong justice: it’s a 360-degree experience. The density of the structures, multiplied by the obscene heights of the buildings, can only be truly appreciated by standing right here, atop The Peak.
At the top, take either Lugard Road on the right, or Harlech Road on the left. Both offer panoramic vistas of Victoria Harbor. Back at Peak Tower, go to the information “caboose” for advice on additional walks, including the 31-mile Hong Kong Trail. Findlay Road is an effortless and enjoyable return route to the city center.
Duration: 60 minutes. Level of difficulty: easy. People density: moderate.
The Peak
My Brothers and I at The Peak.
The Peak
Picture from the Peak in Hong Kong from back in November 2015 with my son Dan. We were lucky enough to spend some 50 days in Hong Kong at the Marriott of Sha-Tin. This is one of many of the pictures that we took from being there and walking the path. The view is Amazing too see at night with the all of the various colors of lights in the foreground. I recommend if you ever make it to Hong Kong that you take the time to do this. They have convenient stores before you take the path so you can buy your favorite beverage or snack to take with you on your trek if you wish.
The Peak
In thought while at the Peak.
The Peak
A panoramic view of the Peak.