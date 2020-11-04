The NoMad Hotel
1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
| +1 212-796-1500
Photo by The NoMad
The NoMadSet in a historic Beaux-Arts building, The NoMad exudes European sophistication while maintaining a distinct New York edge. Located in the changing north of Madison Square Park neighborhood, this design-centric property opened its doors in 2012. French designer Jacques Garcia was inspired by the Paris apartment of his youth. Rooms are comfortable and timeless, with original artwork. This hotel brings back pleasures of another era, from freestanding claw-foot tubs in the rooms to a bar and restaurant that entice guests to stay under the hotel roof. Start an evening with a drink in the Library (reserved exclusively for hotel guests after 4 p.m.) then dine in the acclaimed NoMad restaurant, where you are certain to rub elbows with New Yorkers—this property has completely won over the locals.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Rooftop Elegance in the Flatiron District
Perched above the glittering lights of the zone between the Flatiron District and Koreatown, the rooftop at the NoMad Hotel is the dictionary definition of see-and-be-seen. With paisley'd area rugs, a spacious canvas tent and chandeliers dripping light, it's as if a royal 19th century hunting party decided to glamp among urbanites rather than safari in—ugh—the wild. Set against the glittering skyline of NYC, The NoMad makes one feel absolutely heady with city glitz, though the crafted drams probably have more than a little to do with it. Under the expert hand of mixologist-extraordinaire Leo Robitschek—considered one of the top bar men in the city—the NoMad's cocktail is at the top of its class. Not a fan of the hard stuff? Wine Director Thomas Pastuszak has you covered, with his lauded wine list and pairing panache. While you're above it all, don't forget about the little people below. In a short while, you'll have to come back down to earth and your time in the clouds a memory as fleeting as a glass of Champagne.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
The Nomad Hotel, NYC
The Nomad Hotel has landed on the scene on it's feet. Aside from being in a pretty low key neighborhood (I hate crowds), it's also home to an amazing bar. Every body knows that when it comes to hotels, it's all about the bar scene. The buzz is strong and people are started to talk about how cool The Nomad is and how the bartenders there are completely cute. The reality is that the bartenders are more then cute, they are mixologists! Even if you are in NYC and not staying at The Nomad, do yourself a favor and visit the bar. Oh, brunch in their atrium is completely charming.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Tableside Cocktails at The NoMad Hotel, New York
Daniel Humm and Will Guidara, the duo behind New York’s acclaimed Eleven Madison Park restaurant, have made this hotel a destination for discerning diners. A custom bar cart comes to the table with a drawer of ice cubes, recipe cards, mixers, artisanal bitters, and the bottle of your choice, so you can mix your own concoction. French designer Jacques Garcia found inspiration in the Parisian flat of his youth for the look of the hotel. In the evenings, the two-tier mezzanine space just off the bar becomes a lounge where you’ll find more people drinking than reading. From $395. 1170 Broadway, (212) 796-1500. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
over 6 years ago
A Literary Bar
My favorite Manhattan discovery lately has been the NoMad Hotel's Library Bar. Set in the back room of an impressive hotel & restaurant, the Library Bar is a quiet escape. Whether day or night, there's always a good menu. Enjoy coffee, tea & toast in the morning, and come back for cocktails in the evening. The atmosphere is sure to start some stimulating conversations.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Paris without the Jet Lag
My new home-away-from home choice for an overnight in NYC. Seriously considered not recommending it, only as it will soon become impossible to book a room. Once you step through the doors (actually, once one of the doormen, in their gorgeously styled suits by Bespoken usher you into the doors) of this lovely small hotel in an edgy neighborhood north of Madison Park, you're no longer in Kansas, Dorothy. Noted French architect and designer Jacques Garcia has infused a 1903 Johnson Beaux-Art building with the spirit of his childhood Parisian flat, and Daniel Humm has opened a restaurant on the ground floor where you can learn why Eleven Madison Park, just up the street, is one of the premiere restaurant destinations in NYC right now. You might even encounter a little low-key star power; we bumped into Tobey Maguire a block over at Stumptown Coffee before dinner. The staff and service are impeccable, just the right combination of friendly and formal. Do check that they haven't booked the restaurant for a private event, and ask them to make a reservation for you a good 28 days before your stay.
over 6 years ago
A room built around the tub
The new NoMad Hotel in New York is my new favorite place in the city. Designed by Jaques Garcia (of the Hotel Costes in Paris) it really feels like somewhere other than New York. Like Paris. Amazingly nice and genuine people. Incredible new restaurant. And a big ole tub in the room.