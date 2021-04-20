The Langham Melbourne 1 Southgate Ave, Southbank VIC 3006, Australia

The Langham Melbourne With its imposing marble staircase, opulent crystal chandeliers, and massive floral displays—there’s a weekly changing centerpiece, plus two-dozen pink roses, standard at every Langham property—the lobby here was designed to impress. Situated on the Southbank Promenade, the 388-room property exudes over-the-top elegance, with plush furnishings in muted tones and unexpectedly luxe accents, including highball, wine, and champagne glasses in every room for your own private cocktail hour. For those with weak tolerances, afternoon tea is a safe bet thanks to stately desserts served on Wedgwood china and helpful tea sommeliers. Those with more diverse tastes might prefer sampling from Melba restaurant’s six “cooking theaters,” ranging from an Asian wok and clay pot station to a Tandoori oven and spice kitchen—a reflection of Melbourne’s cultural diversity. Don’t miss the Chuan Spa’s indoor saltwater pool, which offers unbeatable views of Flinders Street Station, Federation Square, and the Yarra River and, in warmer months, opens out onto an outdoor deck.