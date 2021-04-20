The House Brasserie
6936 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
| +1 480-634-1600
Tue - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
Second-Oldest House in ScottsdaleIf you like Zinc Bistro, the House has the same great chef, Matt Carter. This has terrific drinks and food, but the ambiance just can't be captured in a photo.
Ask manager Tony for the cider shandy.
Opened in late 2012, the restaurant inside is cozy. The patio outside is sort of southern in feel. Chef Matt Carter lets you explore his menu of re-imagined classic Mediterranean dishes. From house-made pastas to shellfish cooked over an Argentinian-style grill, dining at the House is an exciting culinary journey.
While there is one other house that is older in Scottsdale, they do claim the tree is the oldest in Scottsdale.