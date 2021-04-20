The Frank A Wacha Bridge Jensen Beach, FL 34957, USA

Martin County Fishing Martin County, Florida is a very popular fishing destination.



People go out fishing in their boats, charter a boat, sign up for a party fishing boat, or surf fish at the beaches.



But an enormously popular pastime for fishermen is to fish off the bridges that connect the mainline to South Hutchinson Island.



This fellow is enjoying the day fishing off the Frank Wacha Bridge on the Jensen Beach Causeway in Jensen Beach.



As you drive over this bridge going to the beach, you will see fishermen casting their lines into the river. It doesn't matter what the weather is like or what time of day it is. They are always there having a great time.



There are a lot of "regulars" and they share a love of fishing. They chat and show off their catches or complain about a day without fish. Today going over the bridge, I saw this same fellow fishing with his friends!



It's fun to park your car in the sandy lot at the end of the bridge and walk up the sidewalk and watch the goings on.



If you're lucky, you may see either manatees or dolphins swimming in the water. I have seen them on many occasions.



You may even want to walk over to the mainland and get a bite to eat at Conchy Joe's or Bluezy's Happy Snapper. Maybe Happy Hour?



The walk is great exercise and the views are something else!



