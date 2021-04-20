Where are you going?
The Fish Market

750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-232-3474
Sun - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Famous Fish Market in San Diego

With two stories and multiple patio choices, you will have a fantastic view of the San Diego Bay anywhere you sit.

In 1976, The Fish Market was started by a fisherman and his friend, who was a boat captain and a gourmand. The history shows, because all you will find here is the freshest seafood.

My favorite spot to sit is on one of the two outdoor patios (not pictured here) to enjoy the most from the warm San Diego sun.

Tip: The parking lot is metered and shared with people who are in the area to visit the parks and walk along the harbor. Parking can be difficult to find. If you're staying in the downtown or Gaslamp, then I recommend walking. Otherwise, there is valet parking.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

