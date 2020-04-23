The Dupont Circle Hotel: High Design in an Historic 'Hood

Well, if the third time’s a charm, I can’t wait. I’ve now stayed at the Dupont Circle Hotel twice and I have to say my stay was even better the second time around. No, it’s not that the neighborhood has changed. Dupont Circle has long been the epicenter of any visit I make to the nation’s capital. Not only is it one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city, but within steps of its Metro station are two of my favorite non-monument destinations: The Phillips Collection and Politics and Prose. After my first visit a year ago I wrote: “Luckily for visitors, the Dupont Circle Hotel is a high-design, high-comfort boutique hotel that’s worthy of the name it bears.” Still true. From the moment you step through the hotel’s glass doors, the contemporary elegance of the lobby sets the stage for things to come. This year I got upgraded to the club floor with an expansive view of most of the District; I definitely felt like I was floating atop the world (or least most of the neighboring buildings). Not to mention, the entire hotel feels like an oasis of calm in a city seething with politics, presidential and otherwise. I especially liked the comfy bed with its 300-threadcount Irish linens and a duck down comforter. My room featured a balcony, perfect for stepping out and contemplating whatever’s on your mind. Although there are plenty of cafes nearby and a Starbucks across the street, I’d recommend eating in at Café Dupont, with welcoming windows that look out on the bustling street scene. In warm weather you can sit outside; on chilly days, savor the warmth inside. Or grab a bite in the bar, which sizzles—but does not seethe—after dark. The food is delicious; the drinks, too. The service A+.