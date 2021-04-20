Where are you going?
The Cruise Room Bar

1600 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Website
| +1 303-628-5400
More info

Sun - Thur 4:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 12am

It’s rumored that Stephen King was inspired by this moody deco landmark when he wrote about the hotel bar in The Shining.

The Cruise Room in the historic Oxford Hotel is an authentic post-Prohibition bar with its original chrome and neon, drenching the walls with a stirring pink hue. Score a booth, select a Louis Armstrong tune on the free jukebox that actually plays records, order a dirty martini, or three, or four. If you drink enough, you may see Jack Nicholson perched at the bar.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

