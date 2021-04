The Art Institute of Chicago

Gustav Caillebotte’s Paris : A Rainy Day (above) hangs in the entrance to the European Painting and Sculpture wing of Chicago’s Art Institute. It’s the painting that stayed with me from my first visit to the Art Institute and even now when I see it, I think of Chicago . The European wing is my very favorite floor of the Art Institute. When you go, make sure you see Claude Monet’s haystacks, Henri Toulouse-Latrec’s green faced lady dancing At the Moulin Rouge, George Seruat’s giant pointillism painting of people hanging out on the island on A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, Auguste Rodin’s fierce sculpture of the writer Balzac, Pablo Picasso’s melancholy Blue Guitarist and Pierre August Renoir’s two sisters in red hats sitting in the flowery terrace garden of Paris' Montmartre neighborhood. The Art Institute is gigantic and you could spend days seeing everything, but the art in the European wing moves me and changes the way I see for the rest of the day. And PS: if you're an Illinois resident you can visit for free on Thursday nights.