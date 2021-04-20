Where are you going?
Blue Mountains National Park

Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and tablelands, just a few hours west of Sydney. The Blue Mountains are a stronghold of natural and cultural values, from Aboriginal rock art caves and relics of early industry to rare plants and animals, including the glossy black cockatoo and the wollemi pine, a descendant of a 200-million-year-old tree family. For a day hike, you can’t beat the National Pass, which takes in deep canyon views and three waterfalls. Adventurers can also rock climb, abseil, mountain bike, or endure the 28-mile Six Foot Track.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Emma Nicole Sloley
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Blue Mountains

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is less than two hours by car from Sydney but feels like another world. A sterling day trip, the national park features a majestic range of mountains, deep valleys, and sandstone plateaus cloaked in a soft blue haze, created by oils from the eucalyptus tree canopy. Must-sees include the Three Sisters (a craggy triple rock formation best viewed from Echo Point), the magnificent Katoomba Falls, Govetts Leap Lookout, and the Jenolan Caves (limestone caverns with stalactites).

Carina Barnett-Loro
almost 7 years ago

Canyoning and Rappelling in the Blue Mountains

I spent 10 days in Australia as part of a longer trip around the world and found myself on a three-day camping trip in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, with a new friend I found through Gumtree, an Aussie rideshare site. The last day, we hooked up with the good folks at Blue Mountains Adventure and went on a day-long abseiling (rappelling) and canyoning trip. I had never been canyoning before and did not have a ton of experience rock climbing, but I'm generally the type of person who will try anything once. After a day of climbing up and down a few rock faces and wading through slot canyons, the trip culminated with an abseil down the face of Empress Falls and a backwards flip into the pool below. The whole experience was exhilarating—and not just because the water was freezing. I was so glad to have had such a fun, new experience with good people in a beautiful place.
Joyce Zee
almost 7 years ago

Mesmerizing View of the Blue Mountains in Australia

Are my eyes playing a trick on me or do the mountains appear blue?  Because of the abundant eucalyptus trees growing here, it creates a blue haze over the mountain making it appear blue.  Talk about a natural wonder. 

Glenn Miller
almost 7 years ago

it really is BLUE

And smells like eucalyptus. Apparently the oils make it look blue. We don't like taking tours but we decided to do it for the Blue Mountains. Totally worth it.
Swain Destinations
almost 6 years ago

Blue Mountains

You’ll find one of Australia’s most magical, natural regions less than two hours west of Sydney, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains. Characterized by a blue haze—the product of the natural oils from the area’s eucalyptus forests—the stunning beauty is breathtaking. The area is a perfect escape from the busting city. With an endless variety of leisure activities to fill your days, and nature trails to suit all levels, it has something for the adventurer inside each of us. For a cultural experience, discover the region’s Aboriginal history and culture with guided walks, artwork exhibitions, and traditional performances. Swain Destinations can steer you to the area’s picturesque towns and the best restaurants and hotels. A favorite of Swain’s advisors is the luxurious Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, which offers an array of nature activities in a serene setting, or check in at one of the Blue Mountains’ smaller boutique properties.

