Sweet Lorraine's Cafe & Bar
29101 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076, USA
| +1 248-559-5985
Photo courtesy of Sweet Lorraine's Cafe and Bar
Dine at One of the Original Fresh Movement RestaurantsA fresh movement has begun in Detroit, where urban gardens are replacing empty lots and chefs are sourcing food from vendors close enough that they can walk to pick up their produce. However, Lorraine Platman was using local ingredients and cooking fresh, healthy food long before the current trend was even a seed in the ground.
Southfield is the location of the original Sweet Lorraine's, though she now has more than one location in Southeast Michigan. Each carries her signature decor, bold and bright with hand painted murals by local artists, and her unmistakeable menu.
Start by ordering the Grilled Tenderloin Steak Salad with artisan bleu cheese, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, spiced walnuts, organic greens, and Sriracha hot chili aioli. For a main, try the Traverse City Chicken and Gorgonzola Pasta sautéed with Michigan cherries, spinach, and spiced walnuts. Because she started with baked goods, dessert should never be skipped when you dine at Sweet Lorraine's. Unless you want to make your dessert her fabulous 'mac n' cheez' with truffle and mushrooms!
If you're in need of a great brunch, Sweet Lorraine's delivers on that as well. The Cancun Burrito Scramble and New Orleans Frittata are terrific choices.
Lorraine has also paid attention and now offers full menus of gluten-free options. There's something for everyone and the lively atmosphere will ensure a memorable evening.