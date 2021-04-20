Sunnylands Center & Gardens
37977 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
| +1 760-202-2222
Wed - Sun 8:30am - 4pm
Sunnylands Sneak PeakThe Annenberg Estate in Rancho Mirage—also known as Sunnylands—was hidden from the public's eye behind a pink wall for decades until it opened for tours in 2012. The main home features a unique style of midcentury modern architecture. The estate is used as a retreat where world leaders can come together and work toward world peace and the resolution of global conflicts.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
"Sunnylands" Shines for Gardens & Design
Philanthropists and distinguished public servants, Walter and Leonore Annenberg, left behind their blush-brushed residence to benefit thought leaders and inspire the public. The 200-acre Sunnylands estate is an interior and exterior work of art framed by the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountains. Presidents, foreign dignitaries and iconic celebrities have all found refuge here and as of March 2012, us plebes can get a taste of the 1% living too. The newly renovated visitor center is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays for the enjoyment of art, history and greenspace. It’s recommended to plan ahead and purchase tickets ($35) for an intimate tour of the mid-century modern house and manicured grounds to truly appreciate the impact of interior design, architecture, and landscaping.
almost 7 years ago
Time Warp in Palm Springs
Retreat from the oppressive mid-day heat at Sunnylands, the former Annenberg Estate in Rancho Mirage that includes a 25,000 square foot midcentury modern estate housing several major works of art, guest cottages, a private 9-hole golf course, and 11 man-made lakes.
almost 7 years ago
Strolling Through Sunnylands Gardens
It doesn't surprise me that the landscape architect of Sunnylands Gardens, James Burnett, has received a 2012 ASLA professional award for his design of this amazing property. I've never heard of Mr. Burnett and I don't know anything about professional landscaping, but it was immediately apparent to me on my visit to Sunnylands last spring that the grounds had been arranged by a perfectionist. This is arid, desert landscaping. Much depends on strategic plant placement and an eye for texture and perspective, for one cannot always count on lushly blooming foliage.
Strolling through Sunnylands Gardens (there are 1.25 miles of walking paths) is a multi-sensory experience. Streams and reflecting pools, flaming yellow palo verde trees, barrel cacti, mesquite, and other native plants have all been artfully arranged to compete for your attention. I recommend spending at least a couple hours here. Stay for lunch: The salads are divine, and reasonably priced.
Sunnylands Center and Gardens is open Thursday through Sunday, and admission is free, as is parking. You can purchase tickets (way in advance) for tours of the house and for guided birdwatching, but if you're content to simply enjoy the spectacular gardens and dine on a fresh salad, you can't beat the price.
For years, Sunnylands has hosted world leaders on numerous occasions for private retreats, providing an amiable atmosphere for high-level political discussions and problem-solving sessions. Is world peace possible? May it be.
