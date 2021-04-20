Where are you going?
709 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
| +1 703-992-0777
Sun - Wed 5pm - 12am
Thur 5pm - 12:30am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 1:30am

Occupying the site of a former café, husband and wife Larry and Erica Hoffman opened their second bar in Falls Church in June 2012 (the other being Galaxy Hut in Arlington). Adorned with its illuminated 'space-age' sign in the front window and cool retro robot art inside, patrons can enjoy an extensive beer menu with 24 rotating craft beers on tap, many from local area brewers. If you're unsure of what beers to try, the bartenders (or even Larry and Erica) are quick to assist and will allow you to sample. Pair your beer with their lovely selection of grilled-cheese sandwiches and crisp tater tots.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

