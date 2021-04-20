Sonoita Sonoita, AZ 85637, USA

Slow Down around Sonoita On an scenic drive from Tucson to Sonoita along Highway 82 the desert slowly gives way to grassy ranch land, and the incessantly hot temperature dips just enough to provide some relief. The town itself is a small, quiet, cowboy establishment reminiscent of the old west. The country surrounding Sonoita exudes a calmness where the sounds of abolutely nothing can be heard unless you listen for the wind winding itself around the mountains, through the grass, and creaking the wheels of the many windmills that dot the land. There's 25 miles of windy road to explore along Highway 82 between Interstate 10 and Sonoita.