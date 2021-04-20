Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sofitel Moorea Ia Ora Beach Resort

Maharepa 98728, French Polynesia
Website
| +689 40 55 12 12
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love French Polynesia
Check Availability >

Overwater Bliss on the Island of Love

You can swim to your overwater bungalow through a magical turquoise lagoon filled with colourful tropical fish when staying at the Sofitel Moorea la Ora Resort. The lagoon here is clearer and more turquoise than anywhere else on the island, and free of jet skis and other watercraft, allowing underwater life to flourish untouched. This is also one of the Islands of Tahiti's most affordable overwater bungalow options, made even more accessible by the fact that Moorea is easily reached via high-speed catamaran from Papeete in Tahiti, where international flights land. Moorea's natural beauty is emphasized at this understated resort where the traditional thatched-roof bungalows have a Polynesia style with modern decor, like extremely comfortable beds and stone tile rain showers in the bathrooms. Although a decently large resort, with more than 100 bungalows, the best are the overwater digs, which have glass panels for viewing fish and direct access into the lagoon from a ladder into the crystal-clear water off the private terrace (if you've seen the Real Housewives of Orange County, this is the resort the women stayed at on their trip to Tahiti and Moorea). The resort has three distinct restaurants and bars that convey the spice of Tahitian life. Taking centre stage is internationally themed “Pure”, which focuses on fresh seasonable produce. Tailor-made for romance, “K” is an intimate gourmet restaurant option, showcasing the freshest local produce in elegant and refined settings. While the “Vue” cocktail bar offers an idyllic venue to relax and enjoy a leisurely drink with a ‘view’ of the lagoon. There's also a branded Bollinger champagne bar on the pier, and an infinity swimming pool and spa with wonderfully blissful treatment options.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points