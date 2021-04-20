Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

It's hard to beat the setting of the Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora—it is on a private motu in one of the world's most gorgeous lagoons and feels completely secluded and honeymoon perfect. Although you can choose from over-water bungalows or beachfront villas, we recommend splurging for the bungalow. These boast high ceilings, thatched roof and floor-to-ceiling glass panels, including one covering a portion of the floor (so you are looking down at fish). The decor is sexy but tasteful with lots of teak furnishings and neutral colors that don't distract from the colorful natural environment surrounding you. We love the decks with stepladders leading directly into the gin clear water and there's no need to bring snorkeling gear since it comes with the room. Beyond the bungalows, the resort is home to four restaurants and a lovely bar and there is a stretch of gorgeous white sand beach for sunbathing as well as swimming pools and a spa. All this surrounded by Bora Bora's signature craggy green velvet mountains rising out of the turquoise lagoon.