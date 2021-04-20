Huahine-Nui Huahine-Nui, French Polynesia

Fare Ie: A Taste of African Safari Style in French Polynesia Comprised of African themed luxury safari tents right on the beach on Huahine Nui, this is a very unique boutique option that is still affordable. The tents are fabulous, featuring high ceilings, wooden floors, creative artwork and large beds with fluffy duvets. There is a funky, gnarled wood self-catering kitchen, and free snorkel gear -- you'll find excellent snorkeling in the lagoon in front of the white sandy beach that the tents are situation on -- as well as kayaks and bicycles.