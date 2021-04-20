Hôtel Fenua Mata'i'oa
Hôtel Fenua Mata'i'oa is a low-key boutique hotel with five individually decorated suites, each with a funky mix of handicrafts and loudly patterned artwork and upholstery. As one of the smaller options on the island, the property feels more like a guesthouse than a proper hotel, but it still features comforts such as a full bar and restaurant, private island dining experiences, and lomilomi massages. The hotel also offers a number of Tahitian cultural experiences, including traditional crafts and private Polynesian dance lessons. The proceeds of both activities go to help support a local NGO. Traditional Tahitian dance and music performances can also be arranged. And for guests who really want an immersive experience, Fenua Mata'i'oa offers traditional Polynesian wedding ceremonies, staged right on the hotel’s verdant grounds.