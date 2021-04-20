Where are you going?
Pension Poe Iti

Maupiti's Swankiest Digs: Pension Poe Iti Vai'ea French Polynesia

Maupiti's Swankiest Digs: Pension Poe Iti

Located on the beautiful white sand beach motu, this is Maupiti's swankiest pension with spacious bungalows decked out with modern conveniences like air-con and televisions (rare for Maupiti still). The location, on a small strip of beach, offers blue-green lagoon vistas amid rows of swaying palms -- the water is very shallow here so swimming isn't so great, but hop in a house kayak and take yourself to deeper waters. Airport transfers, kayaks and snorkels are free. Also opt for the full-board option as the owner is an excellent cook, specializing in French meets island dishes including excellent fresh seafood.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert

