Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Explore Bora Bora's Lagoon

Website
Explore Bora Bora's Lagoon Vaitape French Polynesia
Explore Bora Bora's Lagoon Vaitape French Polynesia
Explore Bora Bora's Lagoon Vaitape French Polynesia
Explore Bora Bora's Lagoon Vaitape French Polynesia

Explore Bora Bora's Lagoon

Bora Bora is home to one of the world's most beautiful lagoons. Numerous companies offer day-trip excursions, but Lagoon Service is recommended for its well-maintained boats, friendly ukulele-playing guides, and excellent Polynesian fare. Guests get to cruise around the islands and make stops to snorkel in coral gardens, swim among playful rays, and experience the thrill of swimming with docile sharks. The trip concludes with a lunch, enjoyed at a table set up in the shallow aquamarine water. The picnic includes everything from poisson cru to coconut bread and all sorts of fresh fruits. Note: The sun is brutal here, so wear rash guards or T-shirts as well as sunscreen.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points