Explore Bora Bora's Lagoon
Bora Bora is home to one of the world's most beautiful lagoons. Numerous companies offer day-trip excursions, but Lagoon Service is recommended for its well-maintained boats, friendly ukulele-playing guides, and excellent Polynesian fare. Guests get to cruise around the islands and make stops to snorkel in coral gardens, swim among playful rays, and experience the thrill of swimming with docile sharks. The trip concludes with a lunch, enjoyed at a table set up in the shallow aquamarine water. The picnic includes everything from poisson cru
to coconut bread and all sorts of fresh fruits. Note: The sun is brutal here, so wear rash guards or T-shirts as well as sunscreen.