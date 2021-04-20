K Restaurant

Where are you going?
For a truly special and elegant dining experience, book  dinner at K. The restaurant, on the grounds of the Sofitel la Ora Beach Resort, is set under a cathedral ceiling made from wood from the Tuamotus, from which crystal chandeliers dangle. The tables are draped in white linen and decorated with shells and driftwood. Candles create a romantic glow and the floor is sand. Dinner is a 3-, 5-, or 7-course tasting menu by renowned Chef Guillaume Burlion, and the house has a superb vintage wine list that sommelier Fabrice Jarry is happy to help pair. For an even more romantic option, have dinner set up at a private table on the beach.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert

