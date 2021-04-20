Tikehau
Tikehau, Tuamotu IslandsThis oval-shaped atoll in the Tuamotu island group strung across the South Pacific Ocean some 300 kilometers from Tahiti is covered in pink and China white sand and surrounded by a jaw-droppingly beautiful turquoise, jade, and cerulean hued lagoon and is considered to have the best beaches in all of French Polynesia. Most are empty – it has a Robinson Crusoe vibe and still remains mostly undeveloped.
Beyond the sand you'll find excellent snorkeling and even surfing in spots where the reef breaks. For scuba you'll want to head to the magnificent Tuheiva Pass, where you'll likely encounter sharks and manta rays. Lagoon excursions are also popular, and allow you to snorkel in the out-of-this world hued waters.
The Tikehau Pearl Beach Resort is the most exclusive place to sleep on the island, but there are also a number of excellent small family-run guesthouses right on the beach for those wanting to experience its "paradise lost" ambiance at more affordable rates.
Air Tahiti flies to Tikehau from Tahiti daily.