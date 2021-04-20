Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa

Saving Money While Enjoying the Sunset View in an Overwater Bungalow

The sunset views from our horizon-view, overwater bungalow were stellar each night of our trip. These views and the extra breeze you get from a horizon-view room made it worth the extra cost both times we visited. While the resort bars were also nice options for sundowners, buying a bottle of nice French white at a local grocery and keeping it chilled in our room fridge was also the perfect way to enjoy a sunset cocktail. (It also helped to defray some of the extra we paid for those horizon-view rooms.) Because jet lag had us up very early most days we also enjoyed watching the pre-dawn monochrome turn into lovely vivid colors as the sun came up over a cup of coffee. The in-room Nespresso machine was a welcome feature since room service starts a bit later. If we return we'll be packing several sleeves of Nespresso pods to bring along so we can enjoy as many cups as we'd like. While you could maximize your use of the view with room service meals, we found the breakfast buffet to be the best quality and best bargain of any meal at the resort. The quality and variety of food from sweet to savory and health-minded to indulgent was stellar. Room service, by contrast, was overpriced, a bit slow, and lower quality. We frequently took a morning snorkel from our bungalow before breakfast then went to the breakfast buffet on the late side. This turned breakfast into brunch and combined two meals into one!