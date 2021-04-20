Sir Veza's Taco Garage 4699 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712, USA

Get Your Fix of Mexican Fare at Sir Veza's Taco Garage Puns don't get much better than "Sir Veza." Around since the 1920s, this beer-loving, car-themed Tucson restaurant is run by the same people behind the venerable El Charro, the country's oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant and birthplace of the chimichanga.



There's plenty of cerveza on tap, of course. On the food side, choose from quesadillas, nachos, tacos, and homemade tortilla soup. A riff on the area's iconic Sonoran dog—renamed SirNoran—is wrapped with applewood-smoked bacon and placed on a bed charro beans in a fresh roll. There are even vintage driving video games for kids (and kids at heart).



In addition to the two Tucson locations, there's a Sir Veza in Terminal 4 at the Phoenix airport. All three of these taco garages are worth a test drive (sorry, I couldn't resist).