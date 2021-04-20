Sir Veza's Taco Garage
4699 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712, USA
| +1 520-323-8226
Get Your Fix of Mexican Fare at Sir Veza's Taco GaragePuns don't get much better than "Sir Veza." Around since the 1920s, this beer-loving, car-themed Tucson restaurant is run by the same people behind the venerable El Charro, the country's oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant and birthplace of the chimichanga.
There's plenty of cerveza on tap, of course. On the food side, choose from quesadillas, nachos, tacos, and homemade tortilla soup. A riff on the area's iconic Sonoran dog—renamed SirNoran—is wrapped with applewood-smoked bacon and placed on a bed charro beans in a fresh roll. There are even vintage driving video games for kids (and kids at heart).
In addition to the two Tucson locations, there's a Sir Veza in Terminal 4 at the Phoenix airport. All three of these taco garages are worth a test drive (sorry, I couldn't resist).