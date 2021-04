Shanghai Moca 200 Hua Yuan Gang Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200231

Power Station of Art The renovated Nanhui Power Station, situated on the banks of Huanpu River, is now home to China's first state-run Contemporary Art Museum. From local artists to international icons such as Andy Warhol, the museum boasts a great selection of contemporary art.



Open 9:00am-5:00pm, closed Mondays

General Admission: Free