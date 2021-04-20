Where are you going?
Shanghai Liuli China Museum

25号 Taikang Road
25号 Taikang Road

Liuli China Museum

Luili is an ancient Chinese word for 'glass art'. Showcasing over 250 glass pieces from the Warring States through the Qing Dynasty, history is present in this collection of crystal. But this isn't just about an old art form, contemporary glass art is represented as well, not least of which is the signature collection for co-founders Loretta Hui-shan Yang.

Often overlooked, but well worth a visit.

Hours: 10:00-17:00, Closed on Mondays
Tickets: 20 RMB for adults, free for kids
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert


